UPDATE 1-Chile June copper output up 5.6 pct at 452,690 tonnes

SANTIAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Chile, which provides about one-third of the world’s copper, produced 452,690 tonnes of the red metal in June, up 5.6 percent from the same month a year earlier, the government said on Monday.

Copper output slipped 1.2 percent compared with May, when the world’s No. 1 copper producer churned out 458,640 tonnes of it.

“Among the reasons that explain the (year-on-year) rise are greater copper recovery due to an increase in material to process and a rise in the production of deposits that began operations in 2011,” the INE statistics agency said.

In the first half of the year, Chile produced 2.64 million tonnes of copper, up 2.5 percent from the same period last year.

Anglo American’s disputed Los Bronces mine is being ramped up and is expected to produce a peak of 490,000 tonnes annually, positioning itself as the world’s No. 5 copper mine.

Antofagasta Minerals’ Esperanza mine, a flagship growth project that faced problems in its production build-up last year, was inaugurated in early 2011.

Chile’s production of molybdenum, a metal used to strengthen steel, plummeted 30.4 percent to 2,471 tonnes in June compared with the same month last year due to dwindling ore grades, the INE added.

Molybdenum output for the January to June period dropped 19.9 percent to 15,473 tonnes versus the same period a year ago.