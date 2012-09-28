FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile August copper output jumps 7.8 pct yr/yr
September 28, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Chile August copper output jumps 7.8 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chile produced 462,643 tonnes of copper in August, jumping 7.8 percent from the same month a year earlier due to a low base of comparison and a higher current productive capacity, the government said on Friday.

Chile, the world’s No. 1 copper producer, churned out 414,339 tonnes of the red metal in July, a 9.8 percent jump from the same month a year earlier, also due to a low base of comparison and higher productive capacity, the government said last month. But copper output sank 8.5 percent in July compared with June on the maintenance of conveyer belts and grinding equipment. (Reporting By Moises Avila; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

