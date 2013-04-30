Chile March copper output rises 8.4 pct on grades, smoother ops

SANTIAGO, April 30 (Reuters) - World No. 1 copper producer Chile produced 483,780 tonnes of the red metal in March , an 8.4 percent increase from a year before, on improved ore grades and smoother operations at deposits that hit trouble in 2012, the government said on Tuesday. Chile, which produces a third of the world's copper, is struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its aging deposits, although new mines have helped increase output this year. March 2013 March 2012 Percent change y/y 8.4 +2.6 Tonnes 483,780 423,064