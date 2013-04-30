FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile March copper output rises 8.4 pct on grades, smoother ops
April 30, 2013 / 1:15 PM / in 4 years

Chile March copper output rises 8.4 pct on grades, smoother ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 30 (Reuters) - World No. 1 copper producer
Chile produced 483,780 tonnes of the red metal in March
, an 8.4 percent increase from a year before, on
improved ore grades and smoother operations at deposits that hit
trouble in 2012, the government said on Tuesday.
    Chile, which produces a third of the world's copper, is
struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its aging
deposits, although new mines have helped increase output this
year.                    
                          March 2013           March 2012
                                          
 Percent change y/y          8.4                  +2.6
                                          
                                          
       Tonnes              483,780               423,064

