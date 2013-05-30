Chile April copper output down 1.2 pct on strikes, operational woes, grades

SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - World No. 1 copper producer Chile produced 441,668 tonnes of the red metal in April , a 1.2 percent drop from a year earlier, on strikes, problems with productive lines and lower ore grades in some deposits, the government said on Thursday. Chile, which produces a third of the world's copper, is struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its aging deposits, although new mines have helped increase output this year. April 2013 Percent change y/y -1.2 Tonnes 441,668