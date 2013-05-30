FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile April copper output down 1.2 pct on strikes, operational woes, grades
May 30, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Chile April copper output down 1.2 pct on strikes, operational woes, grades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 30 (Reuters) - World No. 1 copper producer
Chile produced 441,668 tonnes of the red metal in April
, a 1.2 percent drop from a year earlier, on
strikes, problems with productive lines and lower ore grades in
some deposits, the government said on Thursday. 
    Chile, which produces a third of the world's copper, is
struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its aging
deposits, although new mines have helped increase output this
year.                     
                          April 2013           
                                           
 Percent change y/y         -1.2                 
                                           
                                           
       Tonnes              441,668

