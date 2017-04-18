FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Worker dies at Codelco's Salvador mine in Chile; concentrator shut
April 18, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 4 months ago

Worker dies at Codelco's Salvador mine in Chile; concentrator shut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 18 (Reuters) - A supervisor at the Salvador copper mine owned by Chile's Codelco died in an accident on Tuesday, causing the state-owned company to suspend operations at its concentrator plant there.

Codelco is investigating the accident, it said. The death occurred in the flotation plant area of the concentrator, which helps turn the ore that is extracted from the earth into purer copper.

"Given the nature of the situation, the Salvador Division suspended all operations immediately at the concentrator plant and initiated the established procedures," Codelco said in a statement.

Salvador produced 60,000 tonnes of copper in 2016, making it the smallest of Codelco's copper mines. Codelco did not give a timeline for when the concentrator would restart operations.

Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

