FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Southern Copper sees Tia Maria mine go-ahead despite protests
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Southern Copper sees Tia Maria mine go-ahead despite protests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updating with detail throughout)

SANTIAGO, April 14 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp expects to obtain a construction permit for its $1.4 billion Tia Maria copper project in Peru in the next few months, a senior executive said on Tuesday, playing down concerns that local opposition may disrupt its development.

Speaking on the sidelines of the CRU Copper conference, Oscar Gonzalez Rocha, the chief executive officer and president, said the mine in the Arequipa region is slated to go into production by the end of 2017 or the start of 2018.

His comments came after the head of institutional relations, Julio Morriberon, last month threatened that the company would walk away from the project due to lack of support from regional authorities and continued local opposition.

At the time, Rocha was forced to back off the warning, which hurt the company’s share price.

“It was something emotional, he said it because he was frustrated,” Rocha said on Tuesday. Local oppositions groups say the mine would pollute agricultural valleys.

Rocha said the company, in which Grupo Mexico owns a controlling stake, will secure building permits for the $1.2 billion expansion of its Toquepala mine later this month. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.