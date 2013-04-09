FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile mines operating but some delays -Anglo American, Antofagasta
April 9, 2013

Chile mines operating but some delays -Anglo American, Antofagasta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - Miners Anglo American Plc and Antofagasta Plc could see some shift delays at their Chilean mines on Tuesday, but operations are functioning normally, despite unionized workers’ plans to strike, top executives at both company’s told Reuters.

Operations “are functioning ... there might be some delay in the start of the shifts, but operations are functioning,” Antofagasta’s chief executive Diego Hernandez said.

Unionized workers at Chilean state miner Codelco said early Tuesday they had kicked off a 24-hour work stoppage at all units of the world’s top copper miner to demand greater job security.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
