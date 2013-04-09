FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile Collahuasi workers don't adhere to call to national strike
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2013 / 12:00 PM / in 4 years

Chile Collahuasi workers don't adhere to call to national strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 9 (Reuters) - Worker at the World No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi in northern Chile did not adhere to calls for a national strike and operations there are normal, a union leader told Reuters on Tuesday.

Collahuasi is owned by Anglo American Plc, Xstrata Plc and a group of Japanese companies led by Mitsui & Co .

Unionized workers at Chilean state miner Codelco began a 24-hour work stoppage early Tuesday at all units of the world’s top copper miner to demand greater job security, labor leaders said earlier in the day.

The union representing Chile’s private sector miners, which include BHP Billiton , Anglo American and Antofagasta Plc, initially said it would also strike to halt output from world No. 1 copper producer Chile.

Workers at private miners have only partially taken part in the labor actions by delaying the start of morning shifts, and in some cases blocking access roads, though executives at those mines say operations are normal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.