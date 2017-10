SANTIAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Chilean bank CorpBanca approved on Tuesday a capital increase for the equivalent of nearly $650 million to help pay for its purchase of Banco Santander Colombia.

Late last year, CorpBanca struck an agreement to buy Banco Santander Colombia for $1.225 billion, as Spain’s Santander moved to sell assets in Latin America to help shore up its finances at home.