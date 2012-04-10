UPDATE 1-Chile CorpBanca shareholders OK $650 million capital rise

* Capital rise to help pay for Santander Colombia buy

* Will issue 48 billion shares worth $650 million

SANTIAGO, April 10 (Reuters) - The shareholders of Chilean bank CorpBanca approved on Tuesday an issue of 48 billion shares to raise the equivalent of nearly $650 million to help pay for its purchase of Banco Santander Colombia.

Late last year, CorpBanca agreed to buy Banco Santander’s banking affiliate, as well as its other units in Colombia, for about $1.23 billion, as Spain’s Santander moved to sell assets in Latin America to help shore up finances at home.

“The deadline we’re looking at to close the operation is July this year,” CorpBanca General Manager Fernando Massu said at the shareholders meeting.

If the deal is completed, it will be the biggest acquisition abroad by a Chilean financial institution.

Colombia has become a darling of international investors as government troops push drug-running rebels deep into the jungles, opening wide areas of the country that had long been controlled by leftist guerrillas.

CorpBanca, Chile’s fifth largest bank in terms of loans, will use the proceeds of the capital increase and cash flow to pay for Santander’s Colombian unit.

“We don’t rule out more acquisitions ... this year, we’re not thinking of expanding into other countries, but Peru also looks attractive,” said Massu.

In afternoon trading, CorpBanca’s shares were down 1.32 percent, while the blue-chip IPSA index slipped a milder 0.80 percent.

Chile’s CorpGroup conglomerate, led by businessman Alvaro Saieh, has units in banking, retail and communications.