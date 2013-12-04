FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's CorpBanca close to sale; BBVA, Itau main bidders -sources
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

Chile's CorpBanca close to sale; BBVA, Itau main bidders -sources

Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Felipe Iturrieta

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Alvaro Saieh is close to finalizing a merger deal for Chile’s CorpBanca , in which he has a controlling stake, two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters, with Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Brazil’s Itau Unibanco Holding SA the frontrunners.

CorpBanca said last week that it was studying a possible merger with a local or foreign bank. The deal could be worth about $5 billion, a report said.

The bidders are looking to buy a stake that is big enough to allow for control of the bank, one source said.

Local media reports said that Saieh, who according to Reuters data owns a 55 percent controlling stake in CorpBanca, is keen to remain as co-controller of the merged bank.

Saieh, who controls CorpBanca via the wider CorpGroup, has been seeking to raise cash since an accounting error led his SMU retail company to breach debt covenants earlier this year.

He is in New York and is looking to close the deal this week or by early next week, one source said.

BBVA, which like CorpBanca has significant operations in Colombia, is edging ahead of Itau in the talks, newspaper Diario Financiero said on Wednesday.

CorpBanca, Itau and BBVA declined to comment.

Shares of CorpBanca, which hit an all-time low in August, have since recovered around 40 percent. They were trading up 1.1 percent at 6,751 pesos on Wednesday, valuing the company at about 2.29 trillion Chilean pesos ($4.29 billion).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.