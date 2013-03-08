FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile February CPI inches up 0.1 percent, below forecast
March 8, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Chile February CPI inches up 0.1 percent, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s consumer price index posted a 0.1 percent rise in February, coming in under expectations for a 0.3 percent jump, as higher transport costs were offset by lower food and nonalcoholic beverage prices, the government said on Friday.

Chile’s consumer price index posted a 0.2 percent rise in January, after remaining unchanged in December.

Inflation in the 12 months through February was 1.3 percent, below the bottom end of the central bank’s 2 percent to 4 percent tolerance range.

Core inflation was also 0.1 percent in February.

