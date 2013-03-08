FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile CPI to be somewhat higher in coming months -finance minister
March 8, 2013

Chile CPI to be somewhat higher in coming months -finance minister

SANTIAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s inflation rate will be somewhat higher in coming months, and meanwhile fears the Andean country’s booming economy is overheating are unfounded, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday.

Chile’s consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in February, coming in under expectations for a 0.3 percent jump, the government said earlier on Friday.

Domestic risks to Chile’s buoyant economy have become more important in the short term, central bank head Rodrigo Vergara said on Wednesday.

