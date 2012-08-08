FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile consumer price index unchanged in July, as expected
August 8, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

Chile consumer price index unchanged in July, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s consumer price index was unchanged in July, as expected, following a surprise 0.3 percent drop in June, government statistics agency INE said on Wednesday, as rises in food and non-alcoholic drinks offset falls in clothing, footwear and utilities.

The CPI figure was in line with the median estimate of 10 analysts and economists polled previously by Reuters, who forecasts no change in the inflation index.

Inflation in the 12 months to July slowed to 2.5 percent, approaching the floor of the central bank’s 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent tolerance range.

Core CPI rose 0.1 percent in July after coming in unchanged in June.

