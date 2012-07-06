Chile June CPI posts surprise 0.3 pct fall

SANTIAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chile’s consumer price index posted a surprise 0.3 percent drop in June, the first monthly fall since August 2010, government statistics agency INE said on Friday, as housing, water, electricity, fuel and transport costs retreated.

The CPI figure was well under the median estimate of 11 analysts and economists polled previously by Reuters, who forecasts a flat rate. CPI did not vary in May.

Core CPI was flat in June, and inflation in the 12 months to June slowed to 2.7 percent, retreating well below the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank’s tolerance range.