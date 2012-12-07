Chile November CPI unexpectedly falls 0.5 percent

SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chile’s consumer price index unexpectedly fell 0.5 percent in November, far below what the market expected, chiefly due to lower prices for transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages, the government said on Friday.

This follows a surprisingly high 0.6 percent rise in October and stronger-than-expected 0.8 percent increase in September.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast zero inflation in November.

Core inflation was minus 0.2 percent in November, and inflation in the 12 months to November was 2.1 percent.