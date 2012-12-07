FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile November CPI unexpectedly falls 0.5 percent
December 7, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Chile November CPI unexpectedly falls 0.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chile’s consumer price index unexpectedly fell 0.5 percent in November, far below what the market expected, chiefly due to lower prices for transport, food and non-alcoholic beverages, the government said on Friday.

This follows a surprisingly high 0.6 percent rise in October and stronger-than-expected 0.8 percent increase in September.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast zero inflation in November.

Core inflation was minus 0.2 percent in November, and inflation in the 12 months to November was 2.1 percent.

