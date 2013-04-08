FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile says CPI rose 0.4 pct in March, quickest pace since October
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 4 years

Chile says CPI rose 0.4 pct in March, quickest pace since October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s consumer price index posted a 0.4 percent rise in March, its fastest pace since October, coming in above expectations for a 0.3 percent jump and driven higher by rising education, food and non-alcoholic beverage costs, the government data showed on Monday.

The CPI rose 0.1 percent in February and 0.2 percent in January, after remaining unchanged in December. Inflation in the 12 months through March was 1.5 percent, below the bottom end of the central bank’s 2 percent to 4 percent tolerance range.

Core inflation was 0.2 percent in March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.