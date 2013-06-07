FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Chile CPI flat in May, below forecast
June 7, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 4 years

TABLE - Chile CPI flat in May, below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer price index
 was flat in May, coming in below a forecast 0.1
percent rise, as falls in prices of housing, water, electricity
and fuel were offset by increases in foods and non-alcoholic
beverages, the government said on Friday. 
    Inflation in the 12 months through May came in at 0.9
percent, below the bottom end of the central bank's 2 percent to
4 percent tolerance range and the lowest since at least January
2011, when a new methodology was adopted.
    Core inflation was 0.1 percent in May. 
         
                May     Reuters    April    May 2012   12 months
                         poll                           through 
                                                         May 
  Consumer      0.0      +0.1      -0.5      0.0         +0.9
   Prices

