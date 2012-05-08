UPDATE 2-Chile April CPI slows, key rate seen held again

* Central bank seen holding key interest rate in coming months * Inflation well below ceiling of central bank's tolerance range * Economy gradually slowing on global woes By Anthony Esposito and Fabian Cambero SANTIAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - Chilean inflation slowed in April from March, the government said on Tuesday in a report that was in line with forecasts and seen reinforcing expectations the central bank will hold its key interest rate steady again this month as it monitors events at home and abroad. The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in April, the government statistics agency INE said, as lower food and drink prices offset increases in transport and health. Chilean markets are betting the central bank will keep its key interest rate at 5.0 percent in coming months as it adopts a 'wait-and-see' stance, weighing global economic risks against better-than-expected local data. "The inflation data in no way changes the interest rate outlook for the central bank," said Cesar Guzman, economist with Inversiones Security in Santiago. "The bank has a neutral stance which we believe it will maintain for various months ... It will hold the rate steady until at least September and then it will evaluate what is happening in the world," he added. "Today the risk is that the first rate movement will be mildly higher." Core CPI fell 0.2 percent in April, and inflation in the 12 months to April was 3.5 percent, well below the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range. Chile's economy grew more than expected in March, according to central bank data published on Monday, but the bank is still expected to hold interest rates steady in coming months as it monitors trends domestically and overseas. The economy in March grew by 0.9 percent from February and expanded by 5.2 percent from the year-earlier month, according to the country's IMACEC indicator of economic activity , topping market expectations for growth of 4.0 percent. Trade data reported by the central bank on Monday showed a widening surplus in April from March. But the trade surplus narrowed from a year ago, while revenue from copper, Chile's main import, fell from a year ago. Chile's central bank considered raising its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in April but held off and kept the rate steady for a third month running to buy time to monitor economic developments at home and abroad, minutes of the meeting released last week showed. The bank said the decision to hold the rate at 5.0 percent was unanimous and added that board members had noted that a moderation of domestic demand had not yet been consolidated. The bank is widely seen holding the rate in coming months, with some betting on a rate hike by year-end, in stark contrast to forecasts for cuts just a couple of months ago as a less-harsh-than-feared economic slowdown offsets concerns about the health of the global economy.