UPDATE 2-Chile April CPI slows, key rate seen held again
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Chile April CPI slows, key rate seen held again

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Central bank seen holding key interest rate in coming
months
    * Inflation well below ceiling of central bank's tolerance
range
    * Economy gradually slowing on global woes


    By Anthony Esposito and Fabian Cambero	
    SANTIAGO, May 8 (Reuters) - Chilean inflation slowed in
April from March, the government said on Tuesday in a report
that was in line with forecasts and seen reinforcing
expectations the central bank will hold its key interest rate
steady again this month as it monitors events at home and
abroad. 	
    The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in
April, the government statistics agency INE said, as lower food
and drink prices offset increases in transport and health.	
    Chilean markets are betting the central bank will keep its
key interest rate at 5.0 percent in coming months as it adopts a
'wait-and-see' stance, weighing global economic risks against
better-than-expected local data.	
    "The inflation data in no way changes the interest rate
outlook for the central bank," said Cesar Guzman, economist with
Inversiones Security in Santiago.	
    "The bank has a neutral stance which we believe it will
maintain for various months ... It will hold the rate steady
until at least September and then it will evaluate what is
happening in the world," he added. "Today the risk is that the
first rate movement will be mildly higher."	
 	
    Core CPI fell 0.2 percent in April, and
inflation in the 12 months to April was 3.5 percent, well below
the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range.  	
    Chile's economy grew more than expected in March, according
to central bank data published on Monday, but the bank is still
expected to hold interest rates steady in coming months as it
monitors trends domestically and overseas.	
    The economy in March grew by 0.9 percent from February and 	
expanded by 5.2 percent from the year-earlier month, according 	
to the country's IMACEC indicator of economic activity 	
, topping market expectations for growth of 4.0 	
percent.  	
    Trade data reported by the central bank on Monday showed a
widening surplus in April from March. But the trade surplus
narrowed from a year ago, while revenue from copper, Chile's
main import, fell from a year ago.	
    Chile's central bank considered raising its benchmark 	
interest rate by 25 basis points in April but held off and kept 	
the rate steady for a third month running to buy time to monitor	
economic developments at home and abroad, minutes of the meeting	
released last week showed.  	
    The bank said the decision to hold the rate at 5.0 percent 	
was unanimous and added that board members had noted that a 	
moderation of domestic demand had not yet been consolidated.    	
    The bank is widely seen holding the rate in coming months, 	
with some betting on a rate hike by year-end, in stark contrast 	
to forecasts for cuts just a couple of months ago as a 	
less-harsh-than-feared economic slowdown offsets concerns about
the health of the global economy.

