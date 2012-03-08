UPDATE 3-Chile inflation jumps in Feb, rate seen held

* Central bank seen holding key rate at March 15 meeting * 12-month inflation well above bank's tolerance range * Chile economy slowing less than feared By Antonio De la Jara and Anthony Esposito SANTIAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - Chilean inflation accelerated in February to a pace well above forecasts fueled by transport and food costs, reinforcing expectations the central bank will hold its key interest rate steady next week. The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent in February, double market expectations of a 0.2 percent increase and well above January's slower-than-expected 0.1 percent rise, state statistics agency INE said. "We shouldn't draw conclusions from one month's data ... February's (inflation) data is not good news," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told reporters, citing isolated price pressures in fruit, vegetable and fuel prices. "Inflation in 2012 is going to be lower than what we had in 2011, and will be around the central bank's target," he added. Chile's inflation hit 4.4 percent last year, well above the bank's 3 percent goal. Inflation in the 12 months to February rose to 4.4 percent, stubbornly remaining above the 4.0 percent ceiling in the central bank's tolerance range for a third month. The unexpected sharp rise in Chilean inflation fueled the peso to a one-week high against the dollar, as participants bet the central bank will hold rates steady next week, keeping the domestic market attractive for foreign flows. "This further ratifies the rate-hold scenario," said Nathan Pincheira, economist with Banchile Inversiones in Santiago. "The central bank is going to hold on to its box of rate cuts for some time ... Probably for three more months." The central bank is expected to keep the key rate on hold on March 15 at 5.0 percent for a second consecutive month after a surprise cut in January, the first reduction in 2-1/2 years on risks from Europe's crisis, according to all 19 economists and traders surveyed in a Reuters poll after the CPI data was published. Those polled say the monetary authority will likely maintain a neutral stance in coming months. Recent data showing the economy is slowing less than expected amid a global slowdown had already reinforced bets the central bank will hold steady at its March 15 meeting. That would be in stark contrast to regional heavyweight Brazil, where the central bank slashed interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points on Wednesday to boost the economy. Core CPI, which strips out prices for fuel, fresh fruit and vegetables, rose 0.5 percent in February after increasing 0.1 percent in January. Some analysts think the bank could hold the rate steady for the remainder of the year, while a minority say it could even weigh the possibility of raising the rate during discussions at next week's meeting. Matias Madrid, head of treasury at Banco Penta, said the central bank could be tempted to consider the option of an increase. "It is premature to think the bank could raise the rate, because the rise in prices is due to specific issues like the drought. But an increase in the rate could be an option to weigh at the meeting," he said. "It is likely the option of a cut won't even be raised at this meeting."