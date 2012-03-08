FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Chile inflation jumps in Feb, rate seen held
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 3-Chile inflation jumps in Feb, rate seen held

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Central bank seen holding key rate at March 15 meeting
    * 12-month inflation well above bank's tolerance range
    * Chile economy slowing less than feared


    By Antonio De la Jara and Anthony Esposito	
    SANTIAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - Chilean inflation
accelerated in February to a pace well above forecasts fueled by
transport and food costs, reinforcing expectations the central
bank will hold its key interest rate steady next week.	
    The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent in
February, double market expectations of a 0.2 percent increase
and well above January's slower-than-expected 0.1 percent rise,
state statistics agency INE said.	
    "We shouldn't draw conclusions from one month's data ...
February's (inflation) data is not good news," Finance Minister
Felipe Larrain told reporters, citing isolated price pressures
in fruit, vegetable and fuel prices.	
    "Inflation in 2012 is going to be lower than what we had in
2011, and will be around the central bank's target," he added.
Chile's inflation hit 4.4 percent last year, well above the
bank's 3 percent goal. 	
    Inflation in the 12 months to February rose to 4.4 percent,
stubbornly remaining above the 4.0 percent ceiling in the
central bank's tolerance range for a third month.	
    The unexpected sharp rise in Chilean inflation fueled the
peso to a one-week high against the dollar, as
participants bet the central bank will hold rates steady next
week, keeping the domestic market attractive for foreign flows. 
  	
 	
    "This further ratifies the rate-hold scenario," said Nathan
Pincheira, economist with Banchile Inversiones in Santiago. "The
central bank is going to hold on to its box of rate cuts for
some time ... Probably for three more months."	
    The central bank is expected to keep the key rate
 on hold on March 15 at 5.0 percent for a second
consecutive month after a surprise cut in January, the first
reduction in 2-1/2 years on risks from Europe's crisis,
according to all 19 economists and traders surveyed in a Reuters
poll after the CPI data was published.	
    Those polled say the monetary authority will likely maintain
a neutral stance in coming months.  	
    Recent data showing the economy is slowing less than
expected amid a global slowdown had already reinforced bets the
central bank will hold steady at its March 15 meeting. 	
    That would be in stark contrast to regional heavyweight
Brazil, where the central bank slashed interest rates by a
bigger-than-expected 75 basis points on Wednesday to boost the
economy. 	
    Core CPI, which strips out prices for fuel,
fresh fruit and vegetables, rose 0.5 percent in February after
increasing 0.1 percent in January.	
    Some analysts think the bank could hold the rate steady for
the remainder of the year, while a minority say it could even
weigh the possibility of raising the rate during discussions at
next week's meeting.	
    Matias Madrid, head of treasury at Banco Penta, said the
central bank could be tempted to consider the option of an
increase.	
    "It is premature to think the bank could raise the rate,
because the rise in prices is due to specific issues like the
drought. But an increase in the rate could be an option to weigh
at the meeting," he said. "It is likely the option of a cut
won't even be raised at this meeting."

