UPDATE 4-Chile CPI posts 1st fall in nearly 2 yrs, rate seen steady
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 4-Chile CPI posts 1st fall in nearly 2 yrs, rate seen steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* First monthly CPI fall since August 2010
    * Key rate seen holding at 5 pct at least until September
    * Annual inflation falls below midpoint of cbank's target


    By Antonio De la Jara and Anthony Esposito
    SANTIAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chile's consumer price index
unexpectedly turned negative in June, its first monthly decline
since August 2010, the government said on Friday, but that
didn't shake market views that the central bank will hold
interest rates steady in the short term.
    The CPI posted a surprise 0.3 percent drop last
month as housing, water, electricity, fuel and transport costs
retreated, according to the government statistics agency INE.
    The CPI figure was well under the median estimate of 11
analysts and economists polled by Reuters, who forecast a flat
rate. CPI did not vary in May. [ID:nL2E8I45R1 
    "I don't think the central bank, for starters, will act on
particular data. The central bank still has time to continue
waiting and won't move the key rate at least until September,"
said Cesar Guzman, an economist at brokerage Inversiones
Security in Santiago.
    Chile's central bank is largely seen holding its key lending
rate at its current 5.0 percent at least until September as it
buys time to monitor developments domestically and abroad, a
Reuters poll showed Friday after the CPI data was published. 
   All 20 economists and analysts polled by Reuters expect the
bank to hold the key rate steady for a sixth
straight month on Thursday. 
    Nine of those polled see a 25 basis point rate cut in
September or October and an equal number anticipate rates to be
held through the remainder of the year. One forecasts a quarter
of a percentage point reduction in August and another foresees
two potential cuts before year end.
    "

