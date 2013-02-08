FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile January CPI posts surprise 0.2 rise, market expected no change
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 8, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Chile January CPI posts surprise 0.2 rise, market expected no change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s consumer price index posted a 0.2 percent rise in January, defying expectations for no change, as higher transport, housing, water, electricity and gas costs offset lower prices for goods and services, the government said on Friday.

Chile’s CPI was unchanged in December following a 0.5 percent fall in November and a 0.6 percent rise in October.

Inflation in the 12 months to January was 1.6 percent, remaining well below the central bank’s 3 percent target.

Core inflation was 0.1 percent in January.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.