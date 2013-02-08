Chile January CPI posts surprise 0.2 rise, market expected no change

SANTIAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chile’s consumer price index posted a 0.2 percent rise in January, defying expectations for no change, as higher transport, housing, water, electricity and gas costs offset lower prices for goods and services, the government said on Friday.

Chile’s CPI was unchanged in December following a 0.5 percent fall in November and a 0.6 percent rise in October.

Inflation in the 12 months to January was 1.6 percent, remaining well below the central bank’s 3 percent target.

Core inflation was 0.1 percent in January.