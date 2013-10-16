Chilean demand for consumer, mortgage loans steady in 3rd quarter

SANTIAGO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chilean demand for consumer and mortgage loans remained steady in the third quarter, while the availability of that type of financing also did not change, according to the majority of banks surveyed in the central bank’s latest poll on credit.

But 25 percent of the banks said demand for consumer credit had increased because of higher salaries and increased employment as well as more-favorable interest rates, the poll showed on Wednesday. Another 15 percent said the same of mortgage loans.

The availability of consumer loans held steady, according to nearly nine in 10 of all banks surveyed. None reported a change in the supply of mortgages.

Half of the banks included in the survey said small and medium-sized companies’ demand for credit had risen, and 35 percent said that of large companies.

The central bank attributed the increases to the companies’ greater need for working capital.

Most banks said the availability of corporate loans, regardless of a company’s size, had remained unchanged during the third quarter.

There were mixed views on whether demand for credit from real estate and construction companies had grown or decreased in the quarter, the poll showed.

Chile’s two largest banks are Santander Chile and Banco de Chile.