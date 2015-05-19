FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile looks to raise EUR1.39bn with new bond
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

Chile looks to raise EUR1.39bn with new bond

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 19 (IFR) - Chile launched a 1.39bn dual-tranche bond on Tuesday, returning to the European market after a five-month absence.

The Latin American country set a final yield of mid-swaps plus 60bp on a 440m tap of its 2025s, while also launching a 950m 15-year bond at mid-swaps plus 85bp.

Leads HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander had earlier revised talk on the tap from initial price thoughts of 65bp-70bp to 65bp area.

It is a similar story on the new 15-year, which saw guidance tightened from IPTs of 95bp area to mid-swaps plus 90bp-95bp. The deal is expected to price later today. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
