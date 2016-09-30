Chile's 2017 fiscal budget considers $10.5 bln in debt issuance

SANTIAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chile's government will consider issuing debt for the equivalent of up to $10.5 billion on local and international markets next year, according to a copy of the 2017 fiscal budget bill seen by Reuters on Friday.

Thursday night, Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said the country's budgeted spending will rise 2.7 percent in 2017 compared with this year, the lowest rate of growth in 14 years, as a sluggish economy has crimped income. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Diane Craft)