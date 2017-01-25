FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Chile to issue up to $9.0 bln in local peso, inflation-indexed bonds
January 25, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 7 months ago

Chile to issue up to $9.0 bln in local peso, inflation-indexed bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chile's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it will issue peso and inflation-indexed bonds in the local market in 2017 for the equivalent of up to $9.0 billion, debt issues authorized by the government's annual budget plan.

"Continuing with the plan of strengthening the liquidity and depth of the local fixed-income market, we will continue to promote existing benchmarks for the nominal and UF (inflation-indexed) curves," the ministry said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

