FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile files for debt shelf of $3 billion with U.S. SEC
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Chile files for debt shelf of $3 billion with U.S. SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chile’s government said late on Monday that it has requested to register a $3.0 billion debt shelf with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that considering the balance of a previously approved debt line, Chile would now be allowed to issue debt overseas for up to $4.2 billion over the next three years.

It added that the request with the SEC does not “necessarily mean the debt will be used by Chile’s treasury.” (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.