Chile posts fiscal deficit 0.8 pct in January to September

SANTIAGO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chile posted a fiscal deficit of 0.8 percent of estimated gross domestic product for the January to September period, the government’s budget office reported on Friday, due to weak copper revenues.

The deficit was the equivalent of $1.74 billion. Chile is the world’s No.1 copper producer and government revenues have been hit as prices for the industrial metal languish at multiyear lows.

For the third quarter, Chile posted a fiscal deficit of 0.5 percent of estimated GDP, the budget office said. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)