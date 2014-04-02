FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Chilean copper mine Collahuasi says will operate normally within hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 2 (Reuters) - Chilean copper mine Collahuasi, a partnership between Glencore Xstrata Plc and Anglo American Plc, said on Wednesday it expects to normalize operations in the coming hours after an evacuation of workers following a massive earthquake.

Collahuasi, one of the world’s largest copper mines, said the 8.2 magnitude quake that struck off of Chile’s northern coast on Tuesday evening had not injured any workers or damaged its installations. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Anthony Esposito)

