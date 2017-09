SANTIAGO, April 3 (Reuters) - Chile’s massive Collahuasi copper mine said its ‘process of normalization’ continued following an 8.2 magnitude quake on Tuesday and a 7.6 aftershock late on Wednesday.

“The company continues with its process of normalization,” said spokeswoman Bernadita Fernandez.

No serious damage has been reported following the aftershock offshore northern Chile. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Kim Coghill)