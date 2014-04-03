FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's Collahuasi says shipments not affected by quakes
#Switzerland Market Report
April 3, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Chile's Collahuasi says shipments not affected by quakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 3 (Reuters) - Chilean mine Collahuasi said on Thursday its copper concentrate shipments have not been affected by earthquakes that have struck near its massive deposit and port.

Though Collahuasi’s Patache port had to close due to the tsunami and sea swells that followed the quakes, concentrate shipments were not affected as the mine’s shipments are scheduled for next week, Collahuasi said in a statement.

The deposit, perched high in the Andean mountains, is in the process of normalizing its operations after evacuating workers so they could be with their families following Tuesday’s 8.2 quake. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Leslie Adler)

