FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Magnitude 6.6 quake hits central Chile, no damage reported
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 23, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Magnitude 6.6 quake hits central Chile, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on electricity cuts, mine)

SANTIAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A strong, magnitude 6.6 quake hit central Chile on Saturday afternoon, shaking buildings and causing power outages in the capital, Santiago, but there were no reports of damage.

The epicenter was 31 miles (50 km) north-northeast of the port city of Valparaiso, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake, which the USGS originally reported at magnitude 6.3, hit at a depth of 20 miles (32 km).

The Chilean navy said there was no tsunami risk.

About 100,000 people in Santiago lost electricity, and there were also partial cuts to the power supply in the cities of Temuco and Valparaiso, said Chilean emergency service Onemi.

Copper producer Codelco said its Andina mine in the area was operating normally. Most of Chile’s copper mines are in the north of the country, which was not affected by the quake.

The relatively shallow quake was felt as far away as southern Chile and western Argentina. (Reporting by Rosalba O‘Brien and Anthony Esposito, Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.