Chile construction firm Echeverria Izquierdo sets IPO price
August 3, 2012

Chile construction firm Echeverria Izquierdo sets IPO price

SANTIAGO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chilean construction and engineering firm Echeverria Izquierdo on Friday fixed a lower-than-expected price of 280 pesos per share for an initial public offering scheduled for Friday, the fourth listing on the Chilean bourse this year.

Analysts had valued the IPO at up to 302 pesos a share.

The firm, which has operations in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Brazil, is seeking to raise around $87.5 million via the IPO, which would be used to finance investments.

The IPO would list a 25 percent stake in Echeverria Izquierdo, or some 151.3 million shares.

