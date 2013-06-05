UPDATE 2-Chile annual economic growth picks up in April to 4.4 pct

SANTIAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity expanded 4.4 percent in April from the same month a year ago, supported by growth in the key retail sector, the central bank said on Wednesday. The figure came in below forecasts for a 4.9 percent expansion, but above the lackluster 3.0 percent growth clocked in March, according to the central bank's economic activity index IMACEC. Chile's robust economic growth has slowed more than expected this year, triggering bets of an interest rate cut to stimulate the small, export-dependent country. April's weaker-than-expected growth data is "further evidence that the economy has started to come off the boil," Capital Economics said in a note to clients. "We continue to expect the (central bank) to trim interest rates by at least 50 (basis points) this year." Chilean traders see the bank cutting its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to 4.75 percent in 12 months' time, a central bank poll released last month showed, on the back of softer-than-expected growth. The Andean country's economic growth eased in the first quarter to 4.1 percent compared with a year earlier, its slowest pace of expansion since late 2011. The bank forecasts 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent economic growth for world No.1 copper producer Chile this year, a slowdown from last year's 5.6 percent expansion. Economic activity rose 0.2 percent in April compared with March 2013 in seasonally adjusted terms. It had also grown 0.2 percent in March compared with February, after slipping 1.1 percent in February from January. Ebullient domestic demand has greatly boosted growth in Chile, but consumer spending has recently showed signs of easing.