Chile economic growth to slow in fourth quarter-finance minister

SANTIAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chile’s robust economic growth will slow in the fourth quarter, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Monday, after data released earlier in the day showed the economy expanded 5.7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier.

The Andean country may post growth of slightly more than the official forecast of 5 percent this year, L arrain told Reuters earlier this month, but he kept to a growth outlook for 2013 of 4.8 percent, noting that Chile faces slowing exports to Europe.