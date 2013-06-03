FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile economic growth to rise in coming months -finance minister
June 3, 2013

Chile economic growth to rise in coming months -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Chile, the world’s No. 1 copper producer, will be stronger in coming months compared with March’s pale expansion, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told reporters on Monday.

March’s economic activity growth of 3.1 percent was the slowest since July 2011, as expansion in the mining and retail sectors was partly offset by declining industrial activity and two fewer working days.

Chile’s robust economic growth has slowed more than expected this year, triggering bets of an interest rate cut to stimulate the small, export-dependent country.

