October 31, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile GDP could grow more than projected 5 pct in 2012-FinMin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Firm domestic demand has boosted growth

* Chile’s economic slowdown milder than feared

* Economy expanded 5.5 percent in second quarter

By Felipe Iturrieta

SANTIAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s economy could grow more than the government’s estimated 5 percent this year, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday, as buoyant domestic demand offsets a mild slowdown on the back of ebbing global demand.

The economy of the world’s No.1 copper producer expanded 5.5 percent in the second quarter.

“We’ve projected growth of 5 percent for 2012, that’s the government’s last official projection, but I want to say that perhaps (our projection) will fall short. It’d be good if it fell short because that means that the Chilean economy’s strength is going to continue despite the external situation,” Larrain told reporters.

Small, export-dependent Chile has been bracing for fallout from the euro zone’s ongoing debt crisis and slumping demand from top trade partner China, but has fared better than anticipated on firm domestic demand, a tight labor market and relatively healthy prices for main export copper.

Economic growth in Chile is seen slowing to 4.8 percent next year, held back by global turbulence, according to a recent Finance Ministry report.

