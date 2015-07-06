Chile government cuts 2015 growth forecast to 2.5 percent

SANTIAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chile’s government cut on Monday its forecast for 2015 economic growth to 2.5 percent from a prior view of 3.6 percent, as the economy of the world’s top copper exporter has taken longer than expected to rebound.

Domestic demand, a key motor of Chile’s economy, is seen expanding 2.0 percent this year and inflation is seen ending the year at 3.5 percent, within the central bank’s 2 percent to 4 percent target range. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)