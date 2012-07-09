UPDATE 2-Chile cuts view of 2012 GDP growth to 4.7 pct

* Chile sees 2012 avg copper prices at $3.55/lb from $3.7/lb * 2012 domestic demand seen growing 5.2 percent * World's No. 1 copper producer preparing for slowdown By Moises Avila and Anthony Esposito SANTIAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Chile revised down its forecast for economic growth this year to 4.7 percent from 5.0 percent, its budget director said on Monday, as softening global demand hits the export-dependent country. Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, also cut its forecast for growth in domestic demand this year to 5.2 percent from 5.5 percent and cut its outlook on copper prices, now seen averaging $3.55 per lb from $3.70 per lb. Strong metals demand from top client China and robust domestic consumer spending have buoyed Chile's economy, which expanded 6 percent last year but is slowing due to global economic conditions. "This new outlook takes into account the expected impacts of global economic turbulence on Chile," the budget office said. Chile's central bank is largely seen holding its key lending rate at its current 5.0 percent at least until September as it buys time to monitor developments domestically and abroad, a Reuters poll showed last week. Annual in flation is expected to end the year at 2.7 percent, down from a previous view of 2.9 percent. Budget Director Rosanna Costa said public spending is seen rising by 6.4 percent in real terms in 2012 compared with last year. President Sebastian Pinera is under pressure to boost spending as he grapples with protests spearheaded by students demanding better, free education and as Chileans demand more benefits and a bigger share of a copper boom windfall. Chile sees this year's structural fiscal deficit equal to 1.1 percent of GDP, the budget office added. COMEX copper for September delivery rose 2.20 cents to settle at $3.4315 per lb on Monday on hopes for more monetary easing by central banks, including in top metals consumer China.