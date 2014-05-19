UPDATE 2-Chile posts slowest quarterly economic growth rate in 4 years

(Adds comments from central bank, analyst; background details) SANTIAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - SANTIAGO, May 19 (Reuters) - Chile's economy grew 2.6 percent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, its slowest quarterly expansion since January to March 2010, as investment contracted, the central bank said on Monday. In seasonally adjusted terms, gross domestic product expanded 0.7 percent in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter of 2013. "GDP was lifted by net exports, while domestic demand posted a marginal drop," the central bank said. Domestic demand, one of the main motors behind Chile's economy, slipped 0.3 percent, although government spending spurred consumption up 4.4 percent. "Domestic demand was affected by lower investment, reflected mainly in decreasing inventories, while reduced investment in machinery and equipment also had an impact," the bank said. The central bank said gross fixed capital formation - a key gauge of investment - dropped 5 percent compared with a year earlier. Economic growth in the first three months of the year was the weakest since a devastating quake struck Chile in early 2010 and compares to a 2.7 percent expansion in the fourth quarter. Authorities have said economic growth should accelerate as the year progresses, though not everyone is convinced that will be the case. "We expect growth to remain subdued for the remainder of the year, capped by the deterioration in business and consumer sentiment associated with uncertainty about the effects of the tax reform bill currently being analyzed in Congress and a more subdued outlook for the mining sector," said economist Tiago Severo at Goldman Sachs. President Michelle Bachelet and her Nueva Mayoria coalition government, which came to power in March, are trying to pass an ambitious tax reform in an effort to tackle steep inequality in the top copper exporter. The bill, which will now be reviewed by the Senate after being approved by the Lower House of Congress last week, seeks to raise Chile's tax haul by 3 percent of gross domestic product, or some $8.2 billion. Exports in the world's top copper producer expanded 5.4 percent in the first quarter, while imports declined 3.6 percent. The Chilean peso weakened 4.2 percent in the period, making the country's exports more competitive while helping to fuel inflation. The current account deficit amounted to $795 million in the three-month period, the equivalent of 1.2 percent of GDP. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a GDP & exports chart see: link.reuters.com/cyj22t ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Andrea Ricci and W Simon) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)