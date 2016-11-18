UPDATE 1-Chile economy remains sluggish, no imminent rate cut seen

(Recasts headline, first paragraph; adds detail throughout)

SANTIAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chile's economy again grew at a subdued pace in the third quarter but slightly beat expectations, data showed on Friday, likely allowing monetary policy makers to leave the benchmark interest rate on hold for now.

Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter versus the second quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, according to central bank data.

The bank said that GDP growth in the third quarter was helped by strong activity in transport, retail, and "personal services." Growth was capped, however, by weakness in manufacturing, utilities, and construction.

Third-quarter GDP growth in the world's top copper exporter was 1.6 percent compared with a year earlier, slightly above the 1.4 percent expansion forecast in a Reuters poll.

"While GDP data released this morning showed that economic growth remained sluggish in the third quarter at 1.6 percent year-on-year, we still think it would take a further weakening of the economy - which seems unlikely - to convince policymakers to ease policy," said Capital Economics in a note to clients.

Chile's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, and maintained its neutral bias.

A recent cooling of inflation has boosted bets among analysts and traders that the bank will cut the key rate by 25 basis points in coming months, but a further weakening of the economy will likely have to be apparent before that materializes.

"The outlook for the economy is still likely to be the deciding factor in policymakers' next move," Capital Economics said.

Economic growth in Chile has lagged over the last two years as investments in the key mining sector dried up in the face of falling copper prices and money-in-politics scandals sapped consumer and business confidence.

Data showed on Friday that domestic demand in the third quarter grew 0.8 percent in annual terms, below the 1.5 percent expansion in the second quarter and the 3.7 percent increase registered in the third quarter of 2015.

Chile also posted a current account deficit of 4.5 percent of GDP in the third quarter, equivalent to $2.77 billion, the bank said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Gram Slattery; Editing by Jason Neely and Meredith Mazzilli)