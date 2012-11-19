Chile GDP growth slightly slows pace in 3rd-qtr vs 2nd-qtr

SANTIAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic growth slowed slightly in the third quarter versus the second quarter to a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent, as the economy of the world No. 1 copper producer gradually eases, the central bank said on Monday.

The economy expanded 5.7 percent from a year earlier , while domestic demand rose 8.0 percent in the third quarter from a year prior, the bank added.

The economy expanded an upwardly revised seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent in the second quarter of the year compared with the first quarter, the bank added on Monday.