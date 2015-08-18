FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile central bank says external risks could increase peso volatility
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 18, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Chile central bank says external risks could increase peso volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - External risks from the Chinese economy and U.S. monetary policy could increase volatility for the Chilean peso, Chile’s central bank governor said on Tuesday.

The Chilean peso has weakened sharply in recent days to a 12-year low against the U.S. dollar, as fears over the Chinese economy led the price of copper, Chile’s key export, down.

Increased volatility for the peso could have a knock-on effect on inflation, said Rodrigo Vergara, central bank governor, at a business forum, acknowledging that prolonged above-target inflation in Chile “worries us as it represents a risk.” (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Writing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.