10 months ago
Chile says well positioned for post-US election market turmoil
November 9, 2016

Chile says well positioned for post-US election market turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chile's economy is on firm footing and well positioned to weather market turbulence following Republican Donald Trump's shock victory over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for the U.S. presidency, Chile's finance minister and central bank chief said on Wednesday.

Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said that Chile's fiscal standing is solid and that the fallout effects in the local market following the election would be monitored, but had so far been limited. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Mary Milliken)

