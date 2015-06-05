FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile economic activity rises 1.7 pct in April, below forecasts
June 5, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Chile economic activity rises 1.7 pct in April, below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity
 rose 1.7 percent in April from the same month a
year ago, due to greater added value in services, the central
bank said on Friday.  
    The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90
percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product
figures, came in below forecasts for a 2.2 percent rise. 
    In comparison with March, economic activity remained
unchanged in seasonally adjusted terms.

               April      Reuters      March     April 2014
                            poll                 
  Rate y/y      +1.7        +2.2        +1.6        +2.2
   (pct)                                         
 
 (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon)

