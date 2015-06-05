Chile economic activity rises 1.7 pct in April, below forecasts

SANTIAGO, June 5 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity rose 1.7 percent in April from the same month a year ago, due to greater added value in services, the central bank said on Friday. The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures, came in below forecasts for a 2.2 percent rise. In comparison with March, economic activity remained unchanged in seasonally adjusted terms. April Reuters March April 2014 poll Rate y/y +1.7 +2.2 +1.6 +2.2 (pct) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon)