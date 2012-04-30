FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WRAPUP 2-Chile's manufacturing output jumps, but weakness seen
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

WRAPUP 2-Chile's manufacturing output jumps, but weakness seen

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Manufacturing surges from Feb. but yr-over-yr growth soft
    * Jobless rate for January-March period creeps higher
    * Economic slowdown underscored; rate hike expectations ease
    * copper production down 2.6 pct in March from year-ago


    By Antonio De la Jara and Anthony Esposito	
    SANTIAGO, April 30 (Reuters) - Chile reported manufacturing
production surged in March from February, but below-forecast
growth compared with a year ago and disappointing data on
unemployment and copper output signaled an expected economic
slowdown and eased expectations of a hike in interest rates.	
    Manufacturing output jumped 13.3 percent in
March from February in a seasonal spike, but rose only 0.2
percent from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute
said on Monday.	
    The INE also reported that the unemployment rate 
for the January-March period rose slightly to an expected 6.6
percent, while copper output in March fell 2.6 percent from the
same month a year earlier.	
    "What the data does is brings activity closer to the
(central bank's) base scenario and that deceleration should help
keep interest rates on hold," said Felipe Jaque, an economist
with the BBVA brokerage. "Our scenario is that rates will remain
on hold through the end of the year."	
    The central bank forecasts Chile's economy will expand
between 4.0 and 5.0 percent this year, a significant slowdown
from last year's 6 percent growth.	
    A Reuters poll had forecast manufacturing output, a newly
created index broadly comparable with the prior industrial
output index, would grow 2.0 percent in March from a year
earlier. 	
    "This low result (versus a year earlier) compared to the
prior two months is due to a high base of comparison in 2011,"
the INE said, citing last year's recovery from a massive 2010
earthquake and ensuing tsunami.	
    It also cited one fewer working day in March compared with a
year earlier.	
    "Everything points to the start of a deceleration, although
I don't think the magnitude will be as severe as this month's
drop, (it) should be much more moderate," said Benjamin Sierra,
economist with Scotiabank Chile.	
    The surge in monthly manufacturing output in March from
February came on seasonal factors, as most Chileans take
vacation in February - the height of the southern hemisphere's
summer - and return to work in March.	
    "This happens every year in March," said BBVA's Jaque.	
    Traders said the data had little impact on the quiet local
peso, with many market players taking an extended break
given a public holiday on Tuesday.	
 	
    The jobless rate for the January-March period rose slightly
as job creation ebbed in agriculture and commerce, the INE said.	
    The median estimate of nine analysts polled by Reuters was
for the jobless rate to edge up to 6.6 percent from 6.4 percent
for the December-February period. 	
    "Unemployment grew in retail and agriculture, consistent
with a reallocation of employment from the tradable sector to
the non-tradable sector," said brokerage IM Trust in a note to
clients.	
    The 2.6 percent decline in copper output in Chile, which
provides around one-third of the world's copper, to 423,064
tonnes of the red metal in March, reflected
operational and refinery problems, the INE said.	
    "Among the reasons that explain this drop (year-on-year) is
the lower amount of refined products obtained due to equipment
problems in smelters and general interruptions in the productive
process," the INE said.   	
    Codelco, the world's top copper producer, had put
the smelter at its Chuquicamata mine put under unscheduled
maintenance earlier this year; the smelter last year produced
443,000 tonnes of copper. 	
    Chile produced 1.234 million tonnes of copper in the first
quarter of 2012, up 1.2 percent compared with the same period
last year, the INE said.	
    A softer-than-feared slowdown in Chile had shifted market
expectations to rate hikes later this year, from forecasts only
a couple of months ago for more rate cuts.  	
    But as the slowdown seeps in nonetheless, and with 12-month
inflation seen easing to well within the central bank's
tolerance range, the market now expects less aggressive rate
hikes over a six-to-12 month horizon.     	
    The central bank is seen holding its base interest rate
 steady at 5.0 percent for at least three months,
but then raising it within six months to 5.13 percent,
suggesting the market is divided, according to 60 market players
polled in the bank's fortnightly poll of traders published on
Wednesday. 	
    The previous fortnightly poll had forecast the rate would  
rise to 5.25 percent in 6 months.   	
    Chile's monetary authority unexpectedly cut the interest
rate to 5.0 percent in January - the first reduction in 2-1/2
years - on fears about the impact of Europe's debt crisis on
export-dependent Chile.  	
    Since then, the bank has held the rate steady to see how the
economic situation evolves domestically and abroad.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

