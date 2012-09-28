WRAPUP 1-Chile August manufacturing, copper output soar vs July

* Manufacturing up above-forecast 3.6 pct from year earlier

* Brazil, U.S. demand for Chilean products highlighted

* Copper output in August jumps 7.8 pct vs a year earlier

SANTIAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing production rose at a much faster clip than anticipated in August compared with a year earlier, on improved domestic and external demand conditions, the government said on Friday.

Manufacturing output increased a seasonally adjusted 6.8 percent in August from July and rose a larger-than-forecast 3.6 percent from a year earlier.

A Reuters poll saw Chile’s manufacturing output growth at 1.0 percent in August from a year ago on waning external demand and a strong domestic currency exporters say dull their competitive edge globally.

Improved conditions for “external demand are explained by the exports of products like salmon and trout, mainly to Brazil and the United States,” the national statistics agency (INE) said.

Domestic demand was boosted by the use of metal-based products, such as railings and fences, in real estate projects, the government added.

COPPER OUTPUT JUMPS

Chile is the world’s No. 1 producer of copper, and output in August soared versus a year earlier.

Chile produced 462,643 tonnes of copper in August , jumping 7.8 percent from the same month a year earlier due to a low base of comparison and a higher current productive capacity, the government also said on Friday.

Copper output in August of last year was hit by the tail-end of a massive strike at world no.1 copper deposit Escondida, majority owned by BHP Billiton.

Production of the metal rose 11.7 percent in August 2012 from a month earlier, boosted by higher rates of mineral-processing and better ore grades, the INE added.

Chile, which produces around a third of the world’s copper, is struggling to boost its key copper production despite stubbornly dwindling ore grades in old mines, labor action, energy woes and operational troubles.

The Andean country produced 3.52 million tonnes of copper in the January to August period, a 4.0 percent increase from the same period of 2011.

Red metal production reached 414,339 tonnes in July, a 9.8 percent jump from the same month a year earlier, also due to a low base of comparison and higher productive capacity, the government said last month. But copper output sank 8.5 percent in July compared with June on the maintenance of conveyer belts and grinding equipment.