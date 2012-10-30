WRAPUP 2-Chile September manufacturing dives, holidays take toll

* Chile national holidays meant 4 fewer working days in Sept

* Sept manufacturing output down 5.6 pct versus year-ago

* Chile Sept copper output up 4.3 pct to 460,552 tonnes

By Antonio De la Jara and Moises Avila

SANTIAGO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chilean manufacturing output tumbled harder than expected in September as four fewer working days during the month took their toll on domestic production, the government said on Tuesday.

Manufacturing production fell a seasonally adjusted 12.5 percent in September from August and fell a larger-than-forecast 5.6 percent from a year earlier.

A Reuters poll saw Chile’s manufacturing output growth falling 0.8 percent in September from a year ago, on four fewer working days in the month and waning external demand.

“The drop in manufacturing production is mainly due to the fewer number of working days versus the prior year,” the INE national statistics agency said.

Small-export dependent Chile has been bracing for fallout from the euro zone’s ongoing debt crisis and slumping demand from top trade partner China, but has fared better than anticipated on firm domestic demand, a tight labor market and relatively healthy prices for main export copper.

“Regardless of whether or not the economy is decelerating, what’s going to keep fueling growth here in Chile is domestic consumption,” said Mario Arend, chief economist at investment bank Celfin Capital in Santiago. “For October, with three more working days, we’re going to have somewhat better (manufacturing) data than we’re seeing today.”

Last month, Chile celebrated its independence holiday with three consecutive working days off right after a weekend and there was also another national weekday holiday during September.

Economic growth in Chile is seen slowing to 4.8 percent next year, held back by global turbulence and down slightly from an upwardly revised 5 percent estimate for 2012, according to a recent Finance Ministry report.

Retail sales in the Andean nation grew 6.8 percent in September versus a year earlier, while supermarket sales jumped 12.3 percent year-on-year, according to INE data also released on Tuesday.

“Chile’s latest economic activity data are not as bad as they first appear. Much of the weakness in retail sales and manufacturing can be put down to the extended independence holidays,” Michael Henderson, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a report to clients.

“That said, we still expect growth to ease over the coming months and some mild policy loosening appears likely in 2013,” Henderson added.

Chile’s central bank is forecast to keep its key interest rate fixed at 5.0 percent in the near and medium term, a Reuters poll showed earlier this month.

COPPER OUTPUT UP VERSUS A YEAR EARLIER

Chile produced 460,552 tonnes of copper in September, a 4.3 percent increase from the same month a year earlier on improved ore grades and increased production at operations that started up in 2011, the INE also reported on Tuesday.

Chile, the world’s No. 1 copper producer, churned out 462,643 tonnes of copper in August, jumping 7.8 percent from the same month a year earlier due to a low base of comparison and a higher current productive capacity.

Compared with August, copper output was down 0.5 percent.

Chile produced 3.98 million tonnes of copper between January and September, up 4 percent compared with the same period of 2011. But analysts have increasingly called into question the aim of producing 5.4 million tonnes of copper this year, deeming it overambitious.

A recovery in the world No. 1 copper mine, Escondida, majority owned by BHP Billiton Ltd, as well as higher output from Anglo American Plc’s disputed Los Bronces mine are boosting Chile’s production.

But slipping ore grades and operational problems have dented output. Production at state copper giant Codelco and world’s No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi are down year-on-year.