WRAPUP 1-Chile 2012 GDP growth could top 5 pct -finance minister
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

WRAPUP 1-Chile 2012 GDP growth could top 5 pct -finance minister

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Firm domestic demand has boosted growth
    * Chile's economic slowdown milder than feared
    * Finance minister says Chile close to full employment
    * July-Sept jobless rate inches up to 6.5 pct

    By Antonio De la Jara and Felipe Iturrieta
    SANTIAGO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Economic growth in Chile could
exceed the government's estimate of 5 percent this year, Finance
Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday, as buoyant domestic
demand offsets global slowdowns.
    The economy of Chile, the world's top copper producer,
expanded 5.4 percent in the first half of the year compared with
the first half of 2011, the central bank said in August, down
from the brisk 6 percent pace clocked last year.
    "We've projected growth of 5 percent for 2012, that's the
government's last official projection, but I want to say that
perhaps (our projection) will fall short (of actual growth),"
Larrain told reporters. "It'd be good if it fell short because
that means that the Chilean economy's strength is going to
continue despite the external situation." 
    Export-dependent Chile has been bracing for fallout from the
euro zone debt crisis and slumping demand from top trade partner
China, but has fared better than expected on firm domestic
demand, a tight labor market and relatively healthy prices for
copper, the country's primary export.
    "The main risk from abroad comes from the European crisis,
while the main internal risk is that domestic demand doesn't
moderate as expected," a central bank board member, Enrique
Marshall, said in remarks posted on the bank's website on
Wednesday.
    "Chile's economy continues to show a solid performance,"
Marshall said.
    Growth in Chile is seen slowing to 4.8 percent next year,
held back by global turbulence, according to a recent Finance
Ministry report. 
 
    Chile's jobless rate for the July to September period rose
slightly to 6.5 percent on a dip in retail and real estate jobs,
following a June to August unemployment rate of 6.4 percent, the
National Statistics Institute reported on Wednesday.
    "The main sectors with rises in annual employment were
teaching, mining, hotel and restaurant jobs, while the main drop
continued to be in retail," the INE said.
    The unemployment rate was forecast to have been
unchanged at 6.4 percent, according to the median response of 12
analysts and economists polled by Reuters. 
    "These are levels close to full employment. This means that
in Chile the problem isn't that there is an excess of workers,
on the contrary there's a shortage of workers," Larrain said of
the jobless data.
    Nearly 60,000 jobs were created since the previous
three-month period, Larrain added. Miners in Chile the
frequently say there is a lack of skilled workers for their
operations.
    Chile had a jobless rate for the July-September period last
year of 7.4 percent.
    The central bank held its key interest rate 
steady at 5.0 percent in October as expected for a ninth
consecutive month as the buoyant domestic economy and tight
labor market helped keep external risks at bay.

