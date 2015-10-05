Chile cuts 2015 growth forecast to 2.25 pct

SANTIAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economy will likely grow 2.25 percent in 2015, lower than previously forecast, rising to 2.75 percent next year, the finance minister said on Monday.

The government had previously forecast growth of 2.5 percent for 2015, but continued weakness in top copper buyer China has weighed on investment.

Inflation, which has been spurred on by a weak peso, would likely end 2015 at 4.3 percent, Rodrigo Valdes said in a presentation on the 2016 budget to lawmakers.